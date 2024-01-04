KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh from Jasper’s Ristorante, we are putting together the delicious tastes of Spaghetti to celebrate its own National Day!

Spaghetti all’Aperto e Aqua

1 lb . ground beef or Italian sausage

1 28 oz jar Jasper’s Marinara Sauce

1 lb spaghetti

6-8 Fresh basil leaves

3 cups beef or chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon red chili peppers

1/2 cup Romano cheese, grated

Set a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink, breaking apart and stirring as the meat cooks. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another minute or two until fragrant. Drain the grease from the pot and season the beef with red pepper to taste. Add the marinara sauce, basil and beef broth. Stir well to combine, bring to a boil.

Add broken spaghetti on top of the sauce, criss-crossing them and pressing them down until submerged by liquid. Do not stir at this point.

Cover and cook, stirring every 5 minutes, until the excess liquid is absorbed and the pasta is al dente, about 15 minutes. Place on serving platters and top with grated cheese.