KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The first female Iron Chef, Cat Cora, is swapping out her cooking utensils for dancing shoes in the new series The Real Dirty Dancing on FOX4. The four-week event follows eight celebrities as they immerse themselves in the Dirty Dancing experience at the real Kellerman’s Lodge where the classic 80s movie was filmed.

Cora, a mom of six boys, got emotional after her first dance with actor Corbin Bleu.

“I think that being a woman who is a mom, 54 years old, I’m the oldest one on the cast. And being able to say you know what I’m going to show my six teen sons who are teenagers and moms out there as well and all the moms out there that it’s okay to be vulnerable, take risks. You’re never too old. At any age, you can do anything you want,” Cora said.

You can watch Cat Cora compete on The Real Dirty Dancing this month on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on FOX4.