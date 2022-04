KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jose ‘Hollywood’ Ramos is responsible for some of hip hop’s greatest dance routines. He’s worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ciara and Jennifer Lopez. You can learn from him tonight at a Hip Hop Masterclass at the Upside Bungee located at 1101 Mulberry St, Kansas City, MO at 7 p.m. It costs $65. Learn more at NextPaigeFoundation.org/events.

