KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Changing your life could mean changing your morning routine. We want to welcome Lifestyle Coach Debra Menke to share what this routine could look like. Her changes focus on the 3 M’s: Morning Meditation, Mindset and Movement. Watch the video to see how she brings those 3 Ms intro her morning routine

For more from Author and Lifestyle Coach Debra Menke, visit Debrakmenke.com.