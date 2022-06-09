KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broadway shows and concerts are kicking off in a big way at Starlight Theater. Joining us is Starlight’s President and CEO Rich Baker to give us the low down on the exciting lineup.
View the entire lineup at KCStarlight.com.
by: Michele Allen
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michele Allen
Posted:
Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broadway shows and concerts are kicking off in a big way at Starlight Theater. Joining us is Starlight’s President and CEO Rich Baker to give us the low down on the exciting lineup.
View the entire lineup at KCStarlight.com.