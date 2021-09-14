Check out the gym that brings the workout to you, equipment and all

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s not every day that FOX4 has a gym in its parking lot. Check out the Fit Truk, a fully equipped, mobile, outdoor gym. It arrives complete with squat rack, cable station, and more. From novice to expert, the team of personal trainers can serve your fitness needs, whether it’s for a bachelorette party or a group of serious athletes.

FitTrukKC.com

