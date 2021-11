KANSAS CITY, MO. – If you’re thinking about hitting the slopes this season, start planning that trip now. Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado will be open for a great season. Let’s see what they have going for our winter athletes.

The resort also has beginner ski programs for kids and family learning. You can also find new trails and adventures zones with tubing, ice skating and snow shoeing on the mountain.

For more information, the Copper Mountain Ski Resort’s website.