KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Every year for the past 25 years – Oprah releases a list of all her favorite items to make your shopping decisions a little less stressful. To show us a few of the items that made the cut this year is best friend and Oprah Daily Editor-at-Large Gayle King. And Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman.

To see order the planner and see everything on her list this year, visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a38004111/oprah-favorite-things-2021/.