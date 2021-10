KANSAS CITY, Mo – Could an ingredient in your toothpaste, be setting you up for a dental disaster? After spending years researching ingredients, Dentist Flora Stay suggests avoiding certain ingredients.

She admits there are a lot of myths out there, such as using charcoal or hydrogen peroxide to work with, and those that can really cause problems.

Among ingredients she says to avoids are: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Hydrogen Peroxide, Activate Charcoal, and mint.