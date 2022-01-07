Chef for the Kansas City Chiefs shares two game day recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a lot of work to feed the Kansas City Chiefs! While the players are away for this weekend’s game in Denver, Senior Executive Chef of Aramark, Erin Wishon, stopped by to share two game day snack ideas that you can make at home.

Spinach Artichoke Arancini

Ingredients

1/4 cup white onion, diced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 cups rice, Arborio

2 Tbsp garlic, chopped

4 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp butter, diced

1 cup spinach, chopped

1/2 cup artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 cup parmesan, grated

2 Tbsp cheese, Boursin

Ingredients for Breading Station

2 cups flour, seasoned

4 eggs, whole, whisked

2 cups breadcrumbs

Procedure for the Spinach Artichoke Risotto:

1. Heat a heavy bottomed pan on medium heat.

2. Add olive oil and onions. Sauté until translucent.

3. Add garlic and sauté until it begins to brown.

4. Pour uncooked rice into the oil and toss to coat. Stir continuously for 2-3 minutes.

5. Slowly add simmering stock about 1 cup at a time. Stir continuously to develop the starch until the stock is fully absorbed.

6. Continue stirring and adding stock 1 cup at a time until fully absorbed and the grains of rice are tender.

7. Remove from heat and stir in parmesan cheese, Boursin cheese, and butter.

8. Finally, stir in artichokes and spinach.

9. Fully cool the mixture prior to making the arancini.

10. Using the cooled mixture, roll into 1-2” balls. Set aside for breading.

Procedure for Breading:

1. Divide the 3 ingredients for the breading station into separate bowls.

2. Roll the risotto balls in the seasoned flour. Tap off excess.

3. Drop the floured ball into the egg wash.

4. Allow excess egg wash to drop off, then roll in the breadcrumbs and set on a clean dry plate until ready to fry.

5. Fry at approximately 325 F for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown and heated through.

Jalapeno Cheddar Croquettes

2 potatoes, mashed

1/2 cup butter, salted

3 Tbsp milk, whole

2 Tbsp flour

2 eggs, yolks only

2 Tbsp jalapenos, chopped and sauteed

1/4 cup bacon, chopped (crisp)

1/2 cup cheddar, shredded

1/4 cup parmesan, grated

Ingredients for Breading Station

2 cups flour, seasoned

4 eggs, whisked

2 cups breadcrumbs

Procedure for Croquettes

1. Cook potatoes in salted, boiling water until tender and able to be mashed with a fork.

2. Drain potatoes well.

3. Whip potatoes with butter, salt, pepper, and whole milk. Sprinkle in flour and whip until fully incorporated.

4. Fold in parmesan, cheddar, bacon, and sauteed jalapenos.

5. Once cooled to the touch, whip in egg yolks until fully incorporated.

6. Cool mixture until ready to shape.

7. Use a small scoop, tablespoon, or your hands to make a sphere or barrel shape, then bread and fry.

Procedure for Breading

1. Divide the 3 ingredients for the breading station into separate bowls.

2. Roll the shaped potatoes in the seasoned flour. Tap off excess.

3. Drop the floured potatoes into the egg wash.

4. Allow excess egg wash to drop off, then roll in the breadcrumbs and set on a clean dry plate until ready to fry.

5. Fry at approximately 325 F for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown and heated through.

6. Drain on paper towels.