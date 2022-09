KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Jackson County CASA organization will host their annual fundraising event, Cocktails for CASA: A Night of Hope. The event will be held Friday, September 30 at Pennway Place at Studio Dan Meiners. Proceeds raised will help recruit, train, and provide on-going professional support to more desperately needed volunteers who will advocate for 1,250 children removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.

To purchase tickets to Cocktails for CASA: A Night of Hope, click here.