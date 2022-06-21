KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Katie from Strawberry Swing is back with another colorful craft idea. Check out how you can make a crown of flowers to celebrate the first days of summer.

Katie starts with a crown base (she found this light-up version on Amazon) and then builds on a layer of greenery such as eucalyptus leaves before adding fresh flowers. She suggests using daisies and other flowers with thinner and longer stems.

You can use floral tape or floral wire to attach everything and while the fresh flowers won’t live forever. You can let them dry and keep it for the summer. Or peel the flowers off and do it all over again for a new look.

Learn more about the crafts from the Strawberry Swing online at TheStrawberrySwing.com.