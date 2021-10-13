Create a Kindness Board with your kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spreading a little happiness back into the world doesn’t take much. All it takes is the will to help and the desire to be kind. Lifestyle Expert Jeni Elizabeth shows us a way to teach our kids this. 

Supplies

  • Cut out Letters or stickers for “KINDNESS ACTS” (or have the kids stencil them out)
  • Glue
  • Envelopes (you can use any envelopes you have on hand … and maybe let the kids decorate them)
  • Labels for the envelopes
  • Write acts on a piece of paper

Check out the video to see all the ways that you can create your kindness board to your kids’ needs.

