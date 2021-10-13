Create a Kindness Board with your kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spreading a little happiness back into the world doesn’t take much. All it takes is the will to help and the desire to be kind. Lifestyle Expert Jeni Elizabeth shows us a way to teach our kids this.

Supplies

Cut out Letters or stickers for “KINDNESS ACTS” (or have the kids stencil them out)

Glue

Envelopes (you can use any envelopes you have on hand … and maybe let the kids decorate them)

Labels for the envelopes

Write acts on a piece of paper

Check out the video to see all the ways that you can create your kindness board to your kids’ needs.