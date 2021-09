Its a hidden jewel of Kansas City Barbecue, but this award-winning barbecue joint took its name from a KC favorite. Welcome to Burnt End BBQ. Great Day KC’s Toni Talley heads into their kitchen to see if she can master one of the favorites dishes on their menu, the Burnt End Bowl.

If you’re heading to the American Royal World Series of BBQ be sure to stop by their booth.

Check out the award-winning Burnt End BBQ for yourself at its two locations in Overland Park and at Crown Center.