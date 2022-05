KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy some mommy and me craft time with your littles this Mother’s Day Weekend. The Strawberry Swing is back for another DIY project just in time for the special celebration.

Today we’re DIY’ing some fun, springtime, colorful flowerpots.

Materials:

Terra Cotta pot

Painter’s Tape

Acrylic Paint

Paintbrush

Plant

Learn more at TheStrawberrySwing.com.