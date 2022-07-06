KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Joining us with this week’s DIY project is Jenny Kane, shop manager at Shop Local KC. Check out how she creates some crafty designs using what is already in your kitchen.

Today’s DIY idea is great for creating cards or decorating clothing or fabric bags. SImply grab some fruits and veggies from your kitchen and some fabric paint. You can either dip directly into the paint, or grab a foam paintbrush to swipe the paint onto the stamp. Then let your imagination go wild and stamp away.

Materials:

Any fruits and veggies

Fabric paint

Foam paintbrush

Paper for cards or fabric to print on

Join us every Tuesday on Great Day KC at 11 am for a new DIY craft idea. To learn more about The Strawberry Swing and its crafting classes, visit TheStrawberrySwing.com.