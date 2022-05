KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but when there’s a millions dollars at stake, will contestants be able to keep singing when the music stops?

Take a peak at the Don’t Forget the Lyrics the musical game show featuring Niecy Nash, Mondays at 7pm on FOX this summer.

But the music doesn’t stop there. Beat Shazam is back with Jamie Foxx at 8pm on FOX4 Mondays!