KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The author of The Fast Metabolism Diet, Haylie Pomroy, has worked with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Raquel Welch. Just in time for Easter, she’s sharing a recipe for Flourless Chocolate Cake from her new book.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

Phase 3 | Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

6 eggs, separated

1 1/4 cups raw cacao powder

3/4 cup xylitol

3/4 cup coconut oil, melted

Coconut Whipped Cream

DIRECTIONS

Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. (You can lightly grease the pan itself with coconut oil to make the parchment paper stay on the sides of the pan, if you need to.) Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until stiff. Set aside.

In another large mixing bowl, beat together the egg yolks, cacao powder, xylitol, and melted coconut oil until smooth.

Stir 1/4 of the beaten egg whites into the egg yolk mixture. Then gently fold in the remaining whites, being careful not to mix more than necessary. Spread in the prepared pan.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the center is set. Allow to cool in the pan before removing the sides of the pan and serving.

Sprinkle the cooled cake with a little cacao powder, if desired, and top with a small dollop of coconut whipped cream.

This recipe counts as a protein and healthy fat serving on Phase 3. At breakfast or lunch, try topping it with fresh berries or cherries. YUM!