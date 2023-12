KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’ll be a jolly good time at Cocktails with Kris Kringle on December 14, from 5-8 PM, at Zephyr Kitchen and Bourbon Bar! It’s to raise money for the Love Fund for Children! Sip on delicious cocktails, shop local pop-ups, indulge in tasty treats, partake in raffles, and enjoy the merry atmosphere.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction