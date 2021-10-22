Enjoy family-friendly fall festivities and help out a good cause at Faulkner’s Ranch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We’re kicking off a beautiful fall weekend with a destination that delivers on the best parts of pumpkin season. One local family is making sure you making sure this fall tradition is a memorable one. That means apple cider slushies, duck races, and a harvest barn filled with pumpkins! Toni Talley joined us live from Faulkner’s Ranch with the full day of fall fun perfect for families.

Plus this weekend, Faulkner’s Ranch is hosting their Spirit of Kansas City event where guests will be able to make a difference for community nonprofits. They will be collecting warm wear such as gently used or new gloves, hats, and coats to donate to the local Community Assistance Council. Plus, you can make a cash donation to the Healing Chair at any register. You can drop by anytime between now and October 24 to donate.

And, this Sunday, KC Wolf will be making a special appearance, so grab your Chiefs red and enjoy the fall festivities.

For more information check out Faulkner’s Ranch website at FaulknersRanch.com, visit them at their location at 10600 Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64134, or call (816) 761-5055.