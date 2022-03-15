KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The new series “Welcome to Flatch” premieres this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX4. It’s about a documentary crew that sets out to explore a small town and they discover Flatch. The show follows the town’s eccentric residents.

You can enter to win a vlogging kit containing: DJI Smartphone Gimbal, Mounting Extension Bars, Video Light, Compact On-Camera Microphone, and Apple Headphone Jack Adapter. That’s a $265 value! Click this link and fill out the form for your chance to win. Entries will be accepted from Monday, March 14th through Thursday, March 17th at 11:59PM CST.