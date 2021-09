PAOLA, Kan. – Great Day KC visited Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winter, a family-owned winery located in the rolling hills of Miami County. They are known for their artisanal, regional wines. See what you can expect on a day trip to this Kansas destination.

For more information, visit Somersetridge.com or head down I-35 to see it for yourself at 29725 Somerset Road, Paola, KS 66071.