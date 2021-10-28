Expert fashion advice on pulling your fall look together with accessories

Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When it comes to fashion, simple accessories can pull a whole look together and make it unique. Simple accessories like a purse, necklace, or even layered clothing can add an extra flare to one’s style. There are so many ways to style your wardrobe for the fall and winter seasons. Joining us now to give us a guide to accessorizing are Elina Katsman and Ember Trubin from The Clothes Rak.

You can shop those trends Elina and Ember just gave or apply for a position at The Clothes Rak by visiting TheClothesRak.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first