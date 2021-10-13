Fall festival brings a ferris wheel to downtown Kansas City for one weekend only

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Power & Light District is preparing for the return of its signature fall festival, Festival Cornucopia. This week it will be a blast for everyone as the festival begins Friday. John Moncke, the president of the P&L District, joined us with the inside scoop on a ferris wheel and tips on parking.

The party kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, extending the fun through the weekend for the first time. The family-friendly event is free, and open for all. New to the event this year, organizers will set up a ferris wheel downtown.

Among his pro tips, if you want to park near the event, $5 parking is available at the KC Live garage at 13th and Grand. But, if you want to do something really cool with your family, take the streetcar for free and jump off at the 12th and Main stop, and walk a block to the festival.

The Cornucopia Festival runs Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17th at the Power & Light District downtown. For more information, visit the festival website at CornucopiaKC.com.