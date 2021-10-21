Family-friendly Halloween hike takes you on a walk through a night filled with Jack-o’-Lanterns

LIBERTY, Mo. – One could argue the jack-o’-lantern is the face of Halloween. Well it’s that very face that wants to guide you through a family outing along the trails of fairy tale forest. It’s all part of a Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary’s long-time halloween event, “The Walk of 100 Jack-O-Lanterns.” The sanctuary’s director gave us the scoop on what you can expect at the event.

This event is a perfect way to enjoy Halloween festivities without the scares. Walk the trails by moon and Jack-o’-lantern light, get a pre-packaged treat bag and craft … and you might even see an owl.

The event runs from Thursday, October 21 through Sunday, October 24 from 6-8:30pm and cost $5. All proceeds will go to the upkeep and animals at Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary.