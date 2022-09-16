Posted: Sep 16, 2022 / 02:15 PM CDT Updated: Sep 16, 2022 / 02:15 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Feel cozy in what you wear this fall with these Fashion Friday finds. From soft sweater dresses to soft sleepware to soft sneakers – your skin will thank you! Where to buy: Stripe and Stare Sleeved Midi Dress Stripe and Stare Sleepware Psudo Women’s Court Shoe Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction