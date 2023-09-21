by: Michele Allen Posted: Sep 21, 2023 / 03:49 PM CDT Updated: Sep 21, 2023 / 03:49 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recovery from substance abuse is possible especially with the right guidance. We’re talking to Susan Crawford who shares how Valley Hope of Atchison helped her recover. To learn more, visit ValleyHope.org. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel