One of the best things to do in the fall is to take a drive to see the changing leaves. So, when is the best time to do that? There is a website that will tell you! The site breaks down the areas by regions, so you can see the fall color reports. Each region has a status, and right now all regions are reporting that the change has not started yet. So, keep your eyes on it for the best time to view the fall spectacular.

Check out the report at https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/fall-color.