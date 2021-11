KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Break out that little black dress and experience the art of couture! Coalesce is an annual event where fine art meets fashion to support the Kansas City Artist Coalition. Joining us now to tell us more about Coalesce are Marissa Starke and Katrina Revenaugh.

For those who would like to attend, Coalesce will be held this Friday at the City Market from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets can be purchased at KansasCityArtistsCoalition.org