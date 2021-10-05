Fire safety tips that the whole family should know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – October is fire prevention month and we talk with the experts at Jackson County Fire Department and the American Red Cross to tell you what you need to know about checking those fire alarms.

You want to start with your smoke alarms, making sure they work. You should have one on every floor and you’ll need to check the batteries. Also, it’s important to remember that smoke alarms are only good for ten years. If it’s older than that it needs to be replaced.

In addition, it’s good to have a fire plan with your family. Each person should know how to escape the home in case of a fire and a designated meeting place after they get out of the house.

If your fire detector is more than 10 years old, and you live in central Jackson County, you can call 816-229-2522 and the fire district will send someone out to change it for you. Now they will also change batteries for senior citizens. People who live outside Jackson County can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS and they will tell you who to call in your area for help.