Five great gift ideas for the young lady on your Christmas shopping list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There a few things young women love getting gifted for Christmas. So, if you don’t know what to get the young lady in your life – whether it be your daughter, grand-daughter or niece, I have a selected a few things i know would put a smile on her face.

Dermablend Makeup | Dermablend.com

First up, the gift makeup lovers will use every day from Dermablend. We have the Continuous Correction CC Cream that provides broad spectrum spf 50 without leaving a white cast. It won’t clog pores or weigh skin down, and it also visibly reduces the look of redness, discoloration, hyperpigmentation, dark spots and age spots while providing 24 hours of full coverage color wear.

Then we have the Lock and Last Water-Resistant Setting Spray. Its skin-hydrating, long-wear formula instantly locks in makeup for up to 24 hours of smudge-, transfer-, and water-resistant wear

And lastly, we have Dermablend’s Loose Setting Powder. It’s a weightless, translucent powder that sets both face and body makeup for consistent, and smudge-free makeup wear. Locking in makeup for up to 16 hours. You can purchase these items at Dermablend.com.

Niré Beauty Makeup Brush Set | Amazon.com $49.99

Now, no girl will say no to a fresh,new set of makeup brushes, and yes, we always are in need of a brand new set. So first, we have these gorgeous, top-rated makeup brush set from Nire beauty. It contains 12 professional makeup brushes, and 3 free bonus items: a makeup brush cleaner, niré beauty blender sponge and pro brush holder. This set is a cult favorite featured by makeup artists in London, Paris, Barcelona, and Milan – and soon the gal you gift this to. You can purchase this set on Amazon.

Foster Grant Sunglasses 1940s/1950s | fostergrant.com $39.95

And of course, every girl needs a new pair of shades. So here we have sunglasses from foster grant. We the styles 1940’s and 1950’s. Taking you back to the 1940’s, where the club style rose to fame and everyone dressed to impress. Foster grant has taken a classic and timeless style design and modernized it for the millennial. And she can catch the hollywood red carpet vibe in these 1950’s inspired cat eye sunglasses. These “nifty” classics feature an elegant gold piping across the brow with solid black lenses that provide style and grace. Purchase at foster grant dot com.

Artsugar X Rae of Light Clutches | ArtSugar.co $178, $195

And if she’s a fashionista, she’s going to love these purses to compliment the glasses. These are from Art Sugar and Rae of Light.

Here we have the Alix Clutch. Pink, girly and everything sweet, this clutch is the perfect addition to her chic wardrobe. And it’s beautifully adorned with a gold-plated metal candy clasp.

This is the Teddi Clutch is luxe and has jewel designs in striking blue and green shades. The Teddi can be dressed up or down. Both have jewel-tone colors with eye-catching accents that can be customized with a name or phrase for a personal touch. They can be purchased at ArtSugar.co



Aimi Cozy Slipper Sandal | Ryka.com

Now, for the gal who loves to be cozy around the house, house slippers are a must have. So here we have the Aimi cozy slipper sandal from Ryka. This is the slipper that is made for lounging. Now, it’s a faux fur slip on slipper with Rykas’ signature made for women fit making it the epitome of cozy comfort. They can be bought a Ryka.com

Alright that is a wrap on gift item that we know any girl will love. So, if she’s coming home from college and you want to surprise with some neat gifts – you now know what to grab her.