Five must-have kitchen items to make Thanksgiving easier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A lot of families will be cooking and having guests over for Thanksgiving, so i found the must have items needed for get our kitchens up and running for turkey day!

Loom & table aspen table cloth | loomandtable.com

First, we have to make sure the dinning table has a nice base. So we have this beautiful table cloth from Loom and Table. This is their Aspen Table Cloth in the color gold. Loom and Table is all about luxury and easy care. Aspen is sleek, sheen, and with just the right amount of texture, the Aspen Collection is perfect for any occasion. The intricately woven diamond design creates an aesthetically pleasing two-tone color effect that dazzles the eye.

Wicked Edge Precision Knife Sharpener | wickededgeusa.com

And of course you’re going to need your knives in pristine shape. So impress your guests with this Wicked Edge Precision Knife Sharpener. This is the model WE130. It is Wicked Edges’ most versatile sharpener. It offers you the ability to clamp the widest variety of knife grinds. Gives you the widest range of angles and the ability to adjust the angles independently. These features create a sharpening system with a highly controlled level of precision for the serious knife enthusiast.

Opportunity Collection Wooden Spoon Set | donate.worldvision.org

You have to have a good batch of greens at the table. So pick up this Opportunity Collection Wooden Spoon Set at World Vision. This set was designed by award-winning actor Patricia Heaton. Proceeds go to equipping people to rebuild in the wake of disasters and empowering entire communities to lift themselves out of poverty.

Bold Palate Dressings | BoldPalateFoods.com

And don’t forget the dressing. Have a variety of dressing so all can have a chance to pick and choose what they’d like to toss their salad with. Here we have a collection of Bold Palate Dressings. They are one hundred percent plant based. No sugar, dairy, wheat or soy added.

Zwilling Vacuum Food Containers | Zwilling.com

We’re going to have lots of left overs – so you gotta have great food storage containers. Here we have the Zwilling Vacuum box sets. One is the starter set and the other is simply the vacuum box set. With the vacuum seal, food will stay fresh up to 5 times longer with the quiet vacuum pump that pulls the whole set together. You have options of either glass or plastic. And of course, a variety of sizes.

There you have it! All great items to have in the kitchen for happy thanksgiving with your relatives.