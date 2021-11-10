Five products to make your guest room perfect for a great night’s sleep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Great Day KC Producer Palmer Davidson joins me for this next segment. As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, you’re going to want to prepare your home for those staying over for the holiday. So, I’ve rounded up a few items that will make your guests get a good night’s rest during their stay.

Now the first thing you have to do when friends and family stay over is make the perfect bed. Here we have Crane and Canopy duvet and shams – this is affordable, yet high quality bedding with luxury designs. We checked out their Nova Duvet design that comes with corner ties and a frustration-free zipper to help you make the bed quickly and easily.

Here we have Fluff Co.’s Down and Feather Firm Pillow. This literally feels like a hotel pillow and it is actually made with the same design as the pillows you’ll find in 5-star hotels. It has an outer layer that’s soft and airy, and gives your head great support.

It’s always nice to give your guests an extra blanket for their evenings,and there is nothing better than a weighted blanket. Here we have Manta Sleep’s Weighted Blanket. It’s 17 lbs of premium quality glass beads, 100% cotton, and machine washable. It is proven to help you get a great night’s sleep, and reduce stress and anxiety. It replicates the sensation of being hugged or held, which makes the serotonin and melatonin levels in your body rise, providing you with a natural sleep aid.

If you don’t have blackout curtains in your guest room, this Manta Sleep Mask will ensure your guests aren’t bothered by the light peeking through the windows. It will block out 100% of the light, allowing your guests to get the deep REM sleep needed for quality sleep. It’s soft and breathable and has snag free fasteners so it won’t pull your hair.

