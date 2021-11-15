Five toys and products perfect for keeping baby entertained and safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From toys that will keep your kids busy for hours to fun and interactive games, get into the holiday spirit this season with the best toys and baby products of 2021. Joining us with a guide for shopping the best of the best toy products is parenting expert, Caroline Tobin.

ComoTomo Bottles – designed to mimic breast feeding with skin-like silicone. The 8oz retails for 13.99 and the 5 oz retails for 12.99.

Avocado Teether by Nuby – This teether retails for 7.99 and is 100% silicone. It’s BPA free and Dishwasher safe.

Else supplement – Organic, plant-based, gluten free supplement that can be added to anything baby eats or drinks.

Muslin Swaddle by Little Unicorn – 100% breathable cotton muslin retailes for $19.

Haba Fabric Ball – different textures and colors and will keep baby busy for hours. It retails for $19.99.