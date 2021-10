KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City has over 40 wineries in our own backyard, and wine lover Christina Robertson created a road map to them all. So, for this Wine Wednesday on Great Day KC, she’s telling us about the KC Wine Road Map to wineries and tasting rooms right here in Kansas City.

You can purchase the KC Wine Road Map for $25 and it includes special offers at all 40 stops on the map, totaling $150 in value. For more information, visit KCWineRoad.com.