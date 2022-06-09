KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you want to impress dad this Father’s Day, why not give him everything he needs to feel pampered? From skincare to shampoo and more, these times will take care of all dad’s manscaping needs.

Let’s start off with take care of dad’s hair. Andalou Naturals Men Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner is a 3 in 1 product – so he can just keep it simple. This high performance, fortifying hair care is formulated especially for men with antioxidants, organic hemp seed oil, moisturizing aloe vera, and botanical conditioners for flexible strength and smooth manageability. Made with bio-available vegan ingredients to be gentle and effective for all hair types.

Next we have the Sukin “Love Your Skin Pack.” this skincare pack contains a generous blend of active botanicals, essential oils and natural ingredients to create a simple daily cleanse, tone and moisturize routine. the pack includes Sukin foaming facial cleanser, Sukin hydrating mist toner, and Sukin facial moisturizer. Sukin products use all natural ingredients, that are affordable, vegan, cruelty-free, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging.

For the “fresh-smelling” dad, who cares about the planet – Papr deodorants is a deodorant he will love. it has a superior 100% natural and vegan formula consisting of just 8 simple but powerful ingredients to keep dad smelling fresh all day long. the formulas feature baking soda, which neutralizes odor-causing bacteria, and are free of toxic metals like aluminum, parabens, silicones, and sulfates. the clever push-up tube mimics a push-up popsicle and provides a smooth glide-on experience while preserving the integrity of the formula down to the last swipe.

For the dad who needs a skincare routine that he will actually use. The Karam trifecta: rinse, quench, illuminate set is it. Dr. Amir Karam created a 3-step system that’s refreshingly quick and easy to follow, yet exceptionally advanced. the cleanser, vitamin c serum, and all-in-one anti-aging cream used together provide deep cleansing, active hydration and collagen stimulation to produce a smooth, healthy, and glowing skin.