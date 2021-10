Four products promising to be big timesavers for parents

Last year because of COVID, many Halloween events and even some trunk-or-treats were canceled. But this year parents and families feel much more comfortable to get together and pass out candies.

The candy was flowing and many kids were decked out in costumes at the Vineyard Church KC East’s Trunk-or-Treat.

Alyssa Garcia attended this year and was thrilled this year's Halloween looks a little back to normal.

"We came along way from last year, last year it was just so crazy. I'm happy to be able to be out,” Garcia said.

The Vineyard Church KC East hosted its 3rd annual trunk-or-treat and more than 500 people filled the parking lot where there were more than 30-vehicles set up with candy stations.

“This year I think we are seeing people a lot more comfortable to get out and be in community with one another," Jennifer Reese, Vineyard Church KC East Executive Pastor.

And while the CDC approved of outdoor Halloween activities, it warns that families shouldn't let their guard down.

“I think people are trying to figure out how's the best way for their family to navigate it,” Reese said.

FOX 4 looked at COVID cases in Johnson County, Kansas.

Currently the county is labeled as having substantial community risk.

However, the county has 64% of eligible people vaccinated.