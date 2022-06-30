KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners are all too aware of the anxiety their pets experience as Fourth of July Fireworks start exploding in the sky. A study shows that 45% of pets have a phobia of fireworks, which means over 40 million dog and 23 million cats. So, we’re talking to Mikkel Becker, an animal trainer for Fear Free.

Create a calm space with relaxed music and scents. For dogs with sound sensitivity, you can put cottonballs in their ears to muffle the sound or use products such as a Happy Hoody. Practice beforehand by exposing them to loud noises and associating it with games, to get them more relaxed. For instance, celebrate after loud noises and invite them to play a game, to help them associate the sound with something positive. If they hide, don’t make them come out of their hiding spot.

Visit FearFreeHappyHomes.com for more ideas and options for pet parents. They specialize in everything from fireworks fears to pets that have anxiety at the groomers.