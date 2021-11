KANSAS CITY, Mo. – You’ve seen him on FOX4 chatting with the stars in some of the biggest Hollywood movies. Now he’s chatting with us about a new film setting the stage in the autism community. FOX4 Film Critic Shawn Edwards shares details on a local movie screening for the film, Off the Rails.

The Off the Rails film screening event is free to attend. To register, visit the TransitionAcademy.org. The event will take place December 10 at the Gem Theatre. Doors opens at 6 pm.