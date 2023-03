KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘Champions’ is the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. In collaboration with the movie, Great Day KC is highlighting the Free Special Olympics basketball skills clinic being offered as part of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium. The clinic is on March 16th.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction