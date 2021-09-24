From hayrides to yurts, the family fun to expect at Powell Garden this fall

KINGSVILLE, Mo. – With everything from hayrides to yurts, Powell Gardens is ready to bring all the fall fun at Harvest Days. Bring the whole family to enjoy the weather, live music, daily hayrides and garden fames while welcoming in a new season.

Plus, this fall Powell Gardens has Yurts on the East Lawn that have been styled by local designers to create outdoor living rooms that you can reserve for your family

Harvest Days: Gather in the Garden will run from September 23rd to October 3rd. Plus and artisan market will be featured on October 2nd and 3rd from 9am-5pm.

For more information, visit PowellGardens.com and visit them at 1609 NW US Highway 50, Kingsville, MO 64061.