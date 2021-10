COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A team of researchers at the University of Missouri will soon start investigating how the state's nursing homes are responding to the pandemic.

Over the next year, investigators will visit 24 nursing homes in Missouri to see how the facilities are taking care of their residents. The research will include interviewing staff, residents, and family members.

"I think we learned some hard lessons, and human beings paid the prices with their lives," said Amy Vogelsmeier, an associate professor at Mizzou's Sinclair School of Nursing. "They [nursing home staff] were being asked to do things at a level they have never been asked to do previously."