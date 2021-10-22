Get glammed up for The Glam Room Salon’s Monster Ball and costume contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Calling all beauty lovers! If you’re in the mood for a night mingling, cocktails and style, there’s an event tomorrow that you need to know about.

The Glam Room Salon is hosting their yearly Monster’s Ball. This is the salon’s yearly fashion show and Halloween Party. There will be refreshments and appetizers passed around throughout the evening. Come in costume because there will be a costume contest. 1st place gets a 500 hundred dollar gift card to the salon. 2nd place gets 250 dollars. And 3rd place gets a 75 dollar gift card. This will be a great night to meet local beauty lovers and get a tour of salon.

Check out The Glam Room online or head over for some pampering in their salon, spa, and beauty bar at 308 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105.