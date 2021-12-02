Get in the Christmas decorating mood with these top tree trends from Jentrie Home Decor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some of you already put your trees up to flaunt your Christmas decor, and others of you are waiting just a little bit longer to do so. Joining us to give us some inspiration and talk about the latest trends in Christmas decor is Jen Lovercamp – the owner of Jentrie Home Decor Store in Concordia, Missouri.

Get a sneak peek at the top tree themes of the year and how floral wire and floral picks can really make decorating so much easier. Plus, she has some great ideas for using fabric in your decor.

Check out Jentrie Home Decor at Jentrie.com for a big sale on their fall decor and a look at what’s new for Christmas!