A few clouds and isolated sprinkles are moving through the Missouri side this afternoon. Only a few of us will see rain with this very thin band of clouds and rain as this moves through. A mostly sunny and breezy afternoon is still expected as highs climb into the upper 70s. The cold front will come through Wednesday morning but, outside of pre-sunrise rain, there's really not much expected out of it. Cooler air pushes in behind the front, keeping us in the 60s for the rest of the work week.

