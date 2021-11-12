Get into the holiday spirit with these Kansas City area events this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There are a few other events you may want to attend with friends or family to get you feeling festive for the holidays starting this evening.

Powell Gardens kicks off the holiday season with Festival of Lights. Bundle up and stroll along a lighted outdoor path featuring immersive, botanically inspired installations that celebrate the natural joy of the most festive season. Festival of lights is open Wednesday through Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available at PowellGardens.org/lights.

And bring your friends and family to light the night tonight at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art! This is a free magical luminary walk through the north side of the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park. Roast marshmallows around a fire pit, watch performances by the Teen Council, and enjoy a celestial viewing organized by the Astronomical Society of Kansas City Stargazing Society.

Tickets are not required to attend the free outdoor event.

Also this evening – there will be an Independence tradition. Join them as singers, dancers, Santa and Mrs. Claus will help with this year’s countdown.The lighting will include the lights at the holiday forest at Hiram Young park and the lighting of one of 4 Mayor’s Christmas trees that will be found across the city. The first 600 children will receive a free light up snowflake necklace. The festivities start at 6 p.m.

And those are just a few things happening around the metro this weekend.