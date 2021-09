(Leawood, Kan.) – From music to treats, Kansas City has it all. So, to celebrate our big premiere, we went to Ice Cream Bae. The ice cream shop takes the sweet treat to a whole new level by swirling the mixings right into your favorite flavor.

Adriana and Donna hopped behind the counter to see what goes into creating these delicious concoctions, from s’mores in a cone to Fruity Pebbles with Ube Ice Cream. Check it out for yourselves at Ice Cream Bae at Leawood Park Place.