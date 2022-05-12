KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s a six-time pro bowler who spent twelve years on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he’s making a difference off the field for the Chiefs Ambassador Program with his music. We’re talking about the one and only, Tamba Hali!

Hear what inspired him to go into the music industry when he was done with football, and how he’s using his link to the Chiefs to help others.

To get your tickets for Tamba’s listening party and charity event for the Chiefs Ambassador Program, visit TambaTunes.com or EventBrite.com for details.