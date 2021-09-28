Getting in shape with champion boxer Floyd Mayweather at his Kansas City gym

Great Day KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Over the weekend, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather celebrated with the community here in Kansas City. His sister and brother-in-law threw a big re-Grand Opening Bash for Mayweather Boxing and Fitness Kansas City.

So, we talked to the champion himself about being back in Kansas City and what it takes to train like a champion.

Check out Mayweather Boxing And Fitness online or at its location at 3110 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Mo. A new location will be opening in Overland Park soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first