KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kelly Shaw, an international inspirational speaker, and sales expert, challenges the notion that technology has taken sales and business too far from its roots. Using the evolution of music as a powerful analogy, Kelly takes you on a journey from reel-to-reel tapes to the streaming era, highlighting how we can learn from the resurgence of vinyl and get back to basics.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction